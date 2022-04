Larsson scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Larsson has finished the season strong with six points, 20 hits and 21 blocked shots in his last nine outings. His goal Friday gave him a career-high 25 points through 81 contests this season. The physical defenseman has added 183 hits, 140 blocked shots, 119 shots on net, 55 PIM and a minus-21 rating while seeing top-four minutes all year.