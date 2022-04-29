Driedger will start Friday's game against the Sharks, Mike Benton of the Seattle Kraken Audio Network reports.

This is the last game of the season for the majority of the league, including the Sharks, but Seattle has one more game on the schedule Sunday against the Jets. Driedger will get the nod for this clash between imposing aquatic creatures, and he brings an 8-13-1 record, 3.05 GAA and .897 save percentage into Friday's home game.