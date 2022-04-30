Driedger posted a 24-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Driedger was rewarded for his solid play of late by earning his first shutout of the season. The 27-year-old finished April with a 3-3-0 record and 13 goals allowed in his six appearances after posting his fifth career shutout. For the season, he's at 9-13-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 26 appearances. The Kraken end their season with a road game in Winnipeg on Sunday, but it's unclear which of Driedger or Philipp Grubauer will get the nod in the finale.