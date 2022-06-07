Driedger has undergone surgery to repair a torn right ACL he suffered during the third period of Team Canada's Gold Medal match versus Finland during the IIHF World Championship and is expected to be sidelined for 7-9 months.
Driedger will be sidelined for most of the 2022-23 campaign at a minimum, so the Kraken will undoubtedly be looking to add another netminder this offseason. The 28-year-old netminder went 9-14-1 while posting a 2.96 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 27 appearances with Seattle in 2021-22.
