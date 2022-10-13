McCann scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

McCann finished off a crisp passing play at 10:13 of the first period to get the Kraken on the board. The 26-year-old played as the top-line left wing Wednesday, though head coach Dave Hakstol rarely get his line combinations steady for more than a handful of games last year. What's clear is McCann will play a key role on offense for the Kraken after posting his first 50-point campaign in 74 contests a season ago.