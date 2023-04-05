Froden logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Froden slotted into Oliver Bjorkstrand's (personal) usual third-line spot with the latter staying home in Seattle awaiting the birth of his child. This was Froden's first game since March 23, though he has managed two assists in his last four outings. The 28-year-old winger has three helpers, eight shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 11 NHL contests in 2022-23. Froden mainly plays a defensive, bottom-six role, so he shouldn't be counted on for offense when in the lineup.