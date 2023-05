Froden was placed on waivers Tuesday, per CapFriendly

Froden picked up four assists in 14 games with Seattle during the regular season in 2022-23. He also played in one playoff contest for the Kraken. The 28-year-old forward racked up 25 goals and 47 points in 44 AHL appearances with Coachella Valley this campaign. If Froden clears the waiver process, he is expected to join the Firebirds for the Calder Cup Playoffs.