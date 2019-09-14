Brodziak (back) has decided to retire from hockey, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Brodziak was originally drafted by the Oilers in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old had one season remaining on his two-year deal with Edmonton and was in jeopardy of missing the 2019-20 campaign with a serious back injury. Brodziak will retire having racked up 129 goals and 296 points over a 14-season career.