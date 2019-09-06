Brodziak is expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve for the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign due to back issues, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brodziak missed the final four games of the 2018-19 campaign due to an undisclosed injury, but at this point it's safe to assume that his back issues are what kept him sidelined. The 35-year-old pivot has one year remaining on his two-year deal with the Oilers, so if he does in fact land on LTIR for the duration of the upcoming season, he'll almost certainly hang up his skates ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. If that ends up being the case, Brodziak will retire having racked up 129 goals and 296 points in a career that spanned 14 seasons.