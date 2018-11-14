Erne logged 10:06 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Buffalo.

While Erne failed to record a point in his return from a one-game absence, he found himself on the power play for 1:00 of Tuesday's contest. That said, with only four points in 11 games, the 23-year-old is not a consistent threat to score and remains a risky fantasy play in most formats. Erne missed Saturday's game with an upper-body injury and left Tuesday's contest temporarily after taking a Ryan Callahan shot in the jaw. He returned, but he will likely be very sore Wednesday.