Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Brought up from minors
The Lightning recalled Volkov from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
With Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos all dealing with lower-body injuries, Volkov is being brought up for depth ahead of Thursday's matchup versus the Oilers. The 22-year-old Volkov is having an impressive AHL season with 24 points through 35 games.
