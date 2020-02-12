Play

The Lightning recalled Volkov from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

With Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos all dealing with lower-body injuries, Volkov is being brought up for depth ahead of Thursday's matchup versus the Oilers. The 22-year-old Volkov is having an impressive AHL season with 24 points through 35 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories