Lightning's Alexander Volkov: Sent down to minors
Volkov was dropped down to AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Volkov saw action in four games while up with the big club, in which he notched three shots, five hits and a minus-5 rating while averaging 11:57 of ice time. The Lightning are off until Thursday's matchup with the Rangers, while the Crunch play Monday and Wednesday, so Volkov could find his way back to Tampa Bay after suiting up in a couple minor-league contests.
