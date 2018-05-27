Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Struggles to find fit
Sustr did not dress for the Lightning during the playoffs.
He had been a healthy scratch leading up to the postseason and played just 44 games in the regular season. Sustr is 27 and may still potentially find a bottom-pair role in the NHL. But like many big defenders, the 6-7 Sustr will find it progressively difficult to keep up in an increasingly fast NHL.
