The Lightning assigned Nieves to AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Nieves signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday and was subsequently waived for the purpose of reassignment. The 26-year-old forward has accrued 76 games of NHL experience over the past four campaigns, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him join the Lightning's taxi squad at some point this season, but he'll head to the minors for now.