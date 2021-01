Nieves signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Nieves skated with the Lightning during training camp while on a PTO, and he's now an honest member of the franchise. The 26-year-old center spent last season in the Rangers' system, and he posted 27 points over 43 games with AHL Hartford. Nieves will add depth up the middle for Tampa Bay this year, but he may end up spending a bulk of his time in his hometown with AHL Syracuse.