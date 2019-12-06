Nieves was demoted to the minors Friday.

Nieves logged a mere 5:19 of ice time versus Columbus on Thursday, so it shouldn't come as a shock to see him bound for the AHL. The center's demotion could be an indication that Greg McKegg (lower body) is nearing a return to the lineup. The 25-year-old Nieves should remain atop the list of potential call-ups for the remainder of the year.