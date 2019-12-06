Rangers' Boo Nieves: Sent down to AHL Hartford
Nieves was demoted to the minors Friday.
Nieves logged a mere 5:19 of ice time versus Columbus on Thursday, so it shouldn't come as a shock to see him bound for the AHL. The center's demotion could be an indication that Greg McKegg (lower body) is nearing a return to the lineup. The 25-year-old Nieves should remain atop the list of potential call-ups for the remainder of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.