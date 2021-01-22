Gibson was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster Thursday, TSN reports.

Curtis McElhinney is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, so Gibson will likely serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup for Saturday's clash with Columbus. The 28-year-old Finn maintained a 2.78 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 25 appearances with AHL Bridgeport last season.

