Gibson was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster Thursday, TSN reports.
Curtis McElhinney is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, so Gibson will likely serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup for Saturday's clash with Columbus. The 28-year-old Finn maintained a 2.78 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 25 appearances with AHL Bridgeport last season.
