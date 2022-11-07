site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kraken's Christopher Gibson: Returns to AHL
Gibson is listed on the roster of AHL Coachella Valley.
Joey Daccord was on the ice for Seattle's practice Monday after reportedly being returned to the minors Sunday. It may have just been a paper move.
