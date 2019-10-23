Lightning's Daniel Walcott: Healthy and on waivers
The Lightning lifted Walcott (shoulder) from non-roster injured reserve and placed him on waivers for assignment to AHL Syracuse, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Walcott has been dealing with the effects of his shoulder injury for over a year now, but he's ready for contact again so he'll continue his development in the minors. The 25-year-old hasn't surpassed 16 points in three AHL seasons, so he'll likely stay in bus league for the foreseeable future.
