Cernak (coach's decision) won't play Saturday against the Islanders after missing a team meeting, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak will be replaced in the lineup by Haydn Fleury, who missed the past six games due to a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old Cernak has 11 points, 61 PIM, 94 blocked shots and 158 hits in 60 appearances this season.