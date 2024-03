Cernak sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Per Krenn, head coach Jon Cooper didn't not provide a specific update as to how much concern there is for Cernak's status going forward. The Lightning are off until Thursday's game versus the Rangers, which may give the defenseman time to recover if it's a fairly minor injury. If he has to miss time, Calvin de Haan will likely take Cernak's spot in the lineup.