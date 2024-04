Cernak (coach's decision) is expected back in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Cernak was held out of Saturday's matchup with the Isles after missing a team meeting but it seems his punishment won't carry beyond that one game. Considering the defenseman has just two shots in his last 10 contests, fantasy players probably shouldn't expect him to break out of his 17-game goal drought any time soon.