Cernak notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Cernak has three helpers over his last seven contests, a rare run of productivity for the defense-first blueliner. The 26-year-old is up to 11 points, 144 hits, 87 blocked shots, 61 PIM and 43 shots on net through 56 outings this season. While he often sees top-four minutes, his lack of offense severely limits his fantasy value.
