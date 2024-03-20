Cernak notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Cernak has three helpers over his last seven contests, a rare run of productivity for the defense-first blueliner. The 26-year-old is up to 11 points, 144 hits, 87 blocked shots, 61 PIM and 43 shots on net through 56 outings this season. While he often sees top-four minutes, his lack of offense severely limits his fantasy value.