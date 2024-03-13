Cernak (lower body) is slated to play against the Rangers on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak appears to have avoided a serious injury after suffering a lower-body injury against the Flyers on Saturday. The 26-year-old defenseman has just two points in his last 10 contests while garnering just six shots. Outside of hits and blocks, Cernak shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.