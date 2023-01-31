Cole has one assist, 12 blocks, 12 shots and seven hits in his last 10 games.
Cole and Erik Cernak form a strong and physical third pairing for the Lightning, but don't offer much fantasy value. The veteran blueliner has 14 points, including three goals, 75 blocks and 67 hits in 45 games this season.
