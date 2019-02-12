Lightning's Jan Rutta: Summoned by parent club
Rutta joined the Lightning for practice Tuesday, which suggests he's been recalled from AHL Syracuse, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Rutta has been productive in the minors since joining Tampa Bay's organization via trade Jan. 11, notching two goals and six points in seven appearances. The former Blackhawk's first opportunity to make his Lightning debut will arrive Tuesday evening against the Flames.
