Lightning's Luke Schenn: Stays with NHL squad
Schenn, who was waived by the Lightning on Jan. 17, will remain with the NHL team, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning are carrying eight healthy forwards, so Schenn may be sent down to the AHL soon. The 30-year-old has posted one goal through 15 NHL contests, and he mainly plays on the bottom pairing when he cracks the lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Designated for waivers•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Struggling with pace of game•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Recalled from AHL affiliate•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Designated for waivers•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Links up with Bolts•
-
Canucks' Luke Schenn: Likely headed to Tampa Bay•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.