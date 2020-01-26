Play

Schenn, who was waived by the Lightning on Jan. 17, will remain with the NHL team, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning are carrying eight healthy forwards, so Schenn may be sent down to the AHL soon. The 30-year-old has posted one goal through 15 NHL contests, and he mainly plays on the bottom pairing when he cracks the lineup.

