Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: In line for larger role
Sergachev will likely take on a larger role while Victor Hedman, who is expected to miss 3-to-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, is sidelined, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sergachev, who has already tallied eight goals and 26 points in 44 games, will likely skate on Tampa Bay's top pairing and first power-play unit while Hedman is sidelined, a role that could lead to a noticeable boost in offensive production for the rookie defender. The 2016 first-round pick is a top-notch option in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Phenom keeping pace with NHL's elite•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Records two points in Colorado•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Multi-point night against Dallas•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Among league's most productive rookies•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Will stay with Lightning•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Third-straight two-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...