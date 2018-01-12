Sergachev will likely take on a larger role while Victor Hedman, who is expected to miss 3-to-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, is sidelined, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sergachev, who has already tallied eight goals and 26 points in 44 games, will likely skate on Tampa Bay's top pairing and first power-play unit while Hedman is sidelined, a role that could lead to a noticeable boost in offensive production for the rookie defender. The 2016 first-round pick is a top-notch option in all fantasy formats.