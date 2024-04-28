Sergachev (leg) picked up an assist and added two blocked shots and a hit in 17:03 of ice time during Game 4's 6-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Seeing his first game action since fracturing his left leg in multiple places Feb. 7, Sergachev's surprising and early return gave the Lightning an emotional boost and helped them avoid getting swept out of the first round. The 25-year-old blueliner didn't see his usual workload, but that's to be expected given his long layoff. He'll likely see similar ice time Monday in Game 5.