Sergachev (leg) was activated off long-term injured reserve, per the NHL media site, which sets him up to return for Game 4 against Florida on Saturday.

Sergachev was previously ruled out for the entire first round, so this news is a huge surprise. However, Tampa Bay is down 3-0 in the series, so if the defenseman didn't come back now, then it might have been too late. He had two goals, 19 points, 36 hits and 70 blocks in 34 regular-season appearances. While Sergachev typically serves in a top-four capacity, his minutes might be limited in his first contest since February 7.