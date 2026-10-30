Sergachev scored a goal on two shots and blocked five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Logan Cooley provided some heroics with a hat trick in regulation, but it was Sergachev who sealed the win for the Mammoth. This tally extended Sergachev's point streak to six games (two goals, five assists). He's been excellent over the first month of the season with four goals, 12 helpers, 34 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, eight hits, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 14 appearances. Sergachev has never come particularly close to sustaining a point-per-game pace, but he could put together a career year if Utah's offense remains strong.