Sergachev (leg) won't be available for the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Sergachev, who took part in Monday's practice, underwent surgery in early February to stabilize fractures to the tibia and fibula in his left leg. Head coach Jon Cooper is encouraged by Sergachev's progress but acknowledged that the Lightning may need to win a round or two in the postseason before the 25-year-old defender is available to return to the lineup. In 34 contests during the 2023-24 campaign, Sergachev posted two goals, 19 points and 53 shots on net.