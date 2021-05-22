Sergachev (undisclosed) exited Saturday's Game 4 win over the Panthers in the third period after taking a hard hit from Florida's Patric Hornqvist, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Sergachev appeared to hit his head on the boards after taking the hit from Hornqvist in the corner. The 22-year-old blueliner was eventually able to skate off under his own power, but he immediately headed to the locker room. Check back for further updates on Sergachev's status prior to Monday's Game 5.