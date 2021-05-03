Sergachev scored a goal on two shots in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Sunday.

Sergachev flicked a point shot through traffic 69 seconds into the second period that got past Detroit netminder Jonathan Bernier, giving the Lightning a 2-0 lead. That tally turned out to be the game-winner once Detroit's Filip Zadina got the Red Wings' lone goal later in the period. The goal was just the third of the year for the 22-year-old Sergachev -- his shooting percentage has dipped from 8.5 percent in 2019-20 to 2.9 this season -- and first since March 11.