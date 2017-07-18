Sergachev believes he's ready for the NHL, reports TSN.ca, and is confident he will win a spot on the blue line by Opening Night.

Sergachev knows he needs to earn the spot, but he's confident in his abilities. "I have to have a good summer; first of all, I have to be stronger," the young defender said. "I have to be faster to play in the NHL overall to be successful. ... I played a lot in juniors and I learned a lot from Windsor ... so I think I'm ready for the NHL." Sergachev will face stiff competition, as the Bolts currently have seven defenders who saw ice time with the squad last year under contract.