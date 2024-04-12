Motte blocked a shot and didn't return to Thursday's game versus the Senators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Motte took a Brady Tkachuk shot to the leg and was unable to finish the contest. It's unclear if Motte will be available for Saturday's road game versus the Capitals.
