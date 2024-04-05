Motte picked up an assist Thursday in a 7-4 win over the Canadiens.

He snapped a month-long (12-game) point drought with the apple. Motte is a character player with speed and agility, but his scoring touch from his amateur days hasn't manifested itself in the NHL. The 29-year-old has only nine points (six goals, three assists) and 82 shots in 66 contests.