Bogosian (undisclosed) was not on the ice for warmups and is expected to miss Game 2 against the Stars on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear why Bogosian isn't suiting up Monday, but the Lightning will certainly lose some physicality on the blue line. Since the start of round-robin play, the 6-foot-3 defenseman has racked up 39 hits and 18 blocked shots in 19 games.