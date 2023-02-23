Bogosian (personal) won't play Thursday versus the Sabres, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Bogosian has three points through 32 contests. Given that he's attending to a personal matter, it's unclear when he might return to the lineup. Haydn Fleury will draw into the lineup Thursday.
