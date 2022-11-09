Jarnkrok didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
It remains to be seen if Jarnkrok will be forced to miss Friday's game versus the Penguins due to his illness. The 31-year-old forward has picked up three goals and four points while averaging 13:13 of ice time through 14 games this campaign.
