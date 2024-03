Dewar was acquired by Toronto from Minnesota in exchange for Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a 2026 sixth-round pick Friday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Dewar has 10 goals, 14 points, 20 PIM and 94 hits in 57 appearances with Minnesota this season. The 24-year-old is likely to serve in a bottom-six capacity with the Maple Leafs.