Dewar will undergo offseason shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for training camp, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Friday.

Dewar ended the season mired in a 14-game goal drought during which he recorded four assists, 14 shots and 26 hits while averaging 11:54 of ice time. Acquired by the Leafs at the trade deadline, Dewar will be a restricted free agent this summer and should be back for another year with the Leafs, likely still filling a bottom-six role.