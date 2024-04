Dewar recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.

Dewar set up David Kampf as the Maple Leafs' fourth line was the only group to solve Jeremy Swayman. With four helpers over his last four games, Dewar appears to be settling in with his new team. The 24-year-old forward had 19 points over 74 appearances in the regular season, adding 77 shots on net, 123 hits and a minus-8 rating in a fourth-line role between Toronto and Minnesota.