Dewar logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Dewar has two helpers over seven games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old forward is up to 11 points, 47 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-9 rating through 52 appearances. Dewar plays on the fourth line, and his lack of offense makes him a no-go for most fantasy managers.