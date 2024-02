Dewar posted an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

This was Dewar's second game back after he missed six with a lower-body injury. He's returned to a bottom-six role, one that hasn't led to him generating much offense this season. The 24-year-old forward has 10 points, 43 shots on net, 63 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 47 appearances, so he doesn't need to be followed closely in fantasy.