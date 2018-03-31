Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Tending twine Saturday
McElhinney will defend the home goal Saturday versus the Jets, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Despite a couple straight impressive performances, McElhinney hasn't seen a start in goal since March 17. That dry spell ends Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set, taking on a Winnipeg team averaging exactly three goals per game during this month.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Earns NHL's third star of week•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Shines in shutout win•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Tops Buffalo on Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Starting Thursday versus Sabres•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Sees relief duty outdoors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...