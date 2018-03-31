McElhinney will defend the home goal Saturday versus the Jets, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Despite a couple straight impressive performances, McElhinney hasn't seen a start in goal since March 17. That dry spell ends Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set, taking on a Winnipeg team averaging exactly three goals per game during this month.

