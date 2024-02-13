Kampf (undislosed) has been activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup Tuesday against St. Louis, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Kampf is expected to return to a fourth-line role following his three-game absence. He's picked up eight points while averaging 13:06 of ice time through 46 contests this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Should return Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Lands on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Set to miss next three games•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Won't play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Ice time dropping again•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Second goal in as many games•