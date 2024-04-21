Kampf scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.

Kampf had the Maple Leafs' lone tally in the third, but it was too late to turn things around for the team. The 29-year-old forward had 19 points in 78 regular-season appearances, his least productive of three campaigns since he joined Toronto. He'll likely remain on the fourth-line for now, though he could lose his place in the lineup once Bobby McMann (lower body) or William Nylander (undisclosed) are able to play.