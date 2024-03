Kampf (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Sabres on Wednesday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Kampf has scored just once in his last 31 contests while adding a mere four helpers and 29 shots over that stretch. As such, few fantasy players will likely be impacted by his availability versus Buffalo. If he does miss out, Noah Gregor figures to play for the first time since Feb. 21 against Arizona.