Kampf scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kampf had one of the Maple Leafs' four goals in the first period, which was enough to get them the win. The 29-year-old hadn't scored since he had three goals over four games from Dec. 7-12. The center is at five tallies, 10 points, 56 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-4 rating over 52 appearances this season, playing mainly in a bottom-six role.